InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,819 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 30,665 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.58% of InMode worth $13,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.39. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $98.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

