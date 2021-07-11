Insider Buying: CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) insider Max Royde bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($11,235.96).

Shares of LON:CNIC opened at GBX 88.90 ($1.16) on Friday. CentralNic Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £223.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price for the company.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

