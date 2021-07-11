Insider Selling: Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $1,119,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,861,741.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $934,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $367,776.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $271,646.50.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,768.00.

ALEC stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.25.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. increased their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the first quarter worth about $1,063,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alector by 819.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after acquiring an additional 845,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alector by 91.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the first quarter worth approximately $12,136,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alector by 347.8% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 257,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

