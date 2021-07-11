Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells 64,535 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,535 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $4,576,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, George J. Christ sold 15,886 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,021,787.52.

On Monday, April 12th, George J. Christ sold 38,907 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,493,549.63.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,381.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.41. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $72.15.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALTR. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,958 shares of the software’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the software’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

