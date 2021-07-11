Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells $1,858,800.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of BILL stock opened at $190.61 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $195.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.45 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
