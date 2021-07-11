Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells $1,858,800.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $190.61 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $195.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.45 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,932,000 after acquiring an additional 83,769 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after acquiring an additional 392,535 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,525,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

