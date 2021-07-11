Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Sells 4,900 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $735,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,045,722.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $148.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRI. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $138,877,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

