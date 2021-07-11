Insider Selling: Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CAO Sells $44,060.70 in Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $44,060.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 190,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,011.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $381.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.24. Quantum Co. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.79.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Quantum by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Quantum by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.