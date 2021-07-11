Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells $400,000.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bart Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $385.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.10. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of -1.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.