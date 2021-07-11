Insights Network (INSTAR) Market Capitalization Hits $6.45 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $83.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Insights Network has traded 70.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,092,538 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

