Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 521 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,356,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,031. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $159.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.