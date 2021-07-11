Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 68,689 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,689 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 1.2% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of SLV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.19. 11,456,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,381,381. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

