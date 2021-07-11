Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 977 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. First Command Bank grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,270.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,522.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.15. 3,386,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,359,070. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.76. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $116.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

