Intellectus Partners LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after acquiring an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after acquiring an additional 573,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,961,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 854,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,858,359. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.74. 15,441,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,635,166. The firm has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

