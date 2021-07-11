Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 83 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,101 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.8% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,477,793 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,128,789,000 after acquiring an additional 359,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,332,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $604.50. 2,145,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,609. The company has a market cap of $287.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.29 and a twelve month high of $607.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $529.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

