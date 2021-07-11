Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 3.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $656.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,140,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,293,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.95, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $628.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.74.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,925 shares of company stock valued at $69,658,602. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

