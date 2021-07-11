Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 729.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 135,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 119,207 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 67,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $282,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.99. 2,562,300 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.92. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

