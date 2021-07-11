Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.13. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,380. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $90.84 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.21. The company has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

