Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.12. 40 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.54.

Inventiva Company Profile (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

