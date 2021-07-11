Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0524 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of VKQ opened at $13.89 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

