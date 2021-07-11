Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0524 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of VKQ opened at $13.89 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
