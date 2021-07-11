Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,326,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,641 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $1,062,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $361.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $251.32 and a 1-year high of $362.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

