Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH opened at $298.91 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $221.16 and a twelve month high of $299.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.45.

