Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Stock Position Raised by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 63,692 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,036,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 70,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 72,344 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $44.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $46.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00.

