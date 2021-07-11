Investors Buy High Volume of International Game Technology Call Options (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 99,038 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,278% compared to the average volume of 7,189 call options.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $23.37 on Friday. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

