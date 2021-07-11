Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $482.59 Million

Brokerages predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will report sales of $482.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.51 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $449.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $39.90. 4,366,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,357. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.83, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

