ION (ION) One Day Volume Tops $3.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 68.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ION has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $279,811.44 and approximately $3.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00036056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00264014 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037514 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,621,978 coins and its circulating supply is 13,721,978 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

