iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,288 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMN. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBMN stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $28.26.

