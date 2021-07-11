iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 19th (NYSEARCA:IHI)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 19th. The 6-1 split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

IHI opened at $369.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.42. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $266.27 and a 1-year high of $371.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 322.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

