Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 20.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Itron by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 120.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 356.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRI opened at $97.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.21.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ITRI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

