Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 794,240 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.0% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,276,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 20.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 14.5% during the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Mastercard by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 676,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,511,000 after purchasing an additional 231,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,493 shares of company stock worth $17,264,871. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $372.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.07. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

