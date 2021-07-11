Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.70 Billion Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,254,944 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 80,036 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.8% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.73% of Netflix worth $1,698,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Netflix by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie cut their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $535.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $505.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

