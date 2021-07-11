Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $873.35 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,970,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,168,551 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $873,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,295,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.52.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $146.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.89. The company has a market cap of $182.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

