Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,060,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,122 shares during the period. LPL Financial comprises approximately 0.5% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 10.08% of LPL Financial worth $1,145,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $137.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.63. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.25.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

