Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,970,854 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 589,354 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.53% of QUALCOMM worth $791,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $2,102,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 401,318 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $50,963,000 after purchasing an additional 210,716 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $3,199,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $141.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.93. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $159.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

