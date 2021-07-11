Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 29.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $183.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.00. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $105.07 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

