JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JD. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $73.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

