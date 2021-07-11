Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $170.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.00.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

JLL traded up $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,630. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $212.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

