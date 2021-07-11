Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $170.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.00.
JLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
JLL traded up $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,630. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $212.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38.
In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
