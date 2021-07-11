Josiah Hornblower Sells 3,586 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $94,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Josiah Hornblower sold 2,621 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $71,605.72.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Josiah Hornblower sold 2,514 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $71,724.42.
- On Wednesday, June 30th, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,891 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $512,577.15.
- On Monday, June 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,091 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $226,548.00.
- On Thursday, June 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,616 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $214,618.88.
- On Sunday, June 20th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,382 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $221,164.72.
- On Friday, June 18th, Josiah Hornblower sold 9,840 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $285,360.00.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,691 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $241,609.80.
- On Monday, June 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,356 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $155,591.80.
- On Friday, June 11th, Josiah Hornblower sold 4,392 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $129,168.72.
Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.16. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.52.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 326,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 266,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 85,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on STTK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Shattuck Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.
Shattuck Labs Company Profile
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
