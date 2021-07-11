JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€12.40” Price Target for (INGA) (AMS:INGA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) target price on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on (INGA) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. (INGA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.65 ($13.70).

(INGA) has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

