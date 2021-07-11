JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CIM Commercial Trust were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Avraham Shemesh bought 89,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,233,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 376,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,413,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.17.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

