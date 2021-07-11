JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.61 Million Stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 1,464.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,646,000 after buying an additional 371,031 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,218,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,938,000 after buying an additional 134,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,806,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 78,701 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 188,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.31 million. Analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AUDC shares. Barclays cut shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

