JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.77 Million Position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 139,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ZIX were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 33.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 26,545 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 284.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the first quarter valued at about $1,732,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 7.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 9.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 175,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

ZIXI opened at $7.03 on Friday. Zix Co. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $400.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. The business had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

