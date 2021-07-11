JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.84 Million Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEV. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of IEV opened at $53.82 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $39.29 and a 12-month high of $55.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.17.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

