JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.04% of EZCORP worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EZCORP by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in EZCORP by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in EZCORP by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EZCORP by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EZCORP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a market cap of $338.39 million, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.53. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $7.68.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $184.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.84 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. EZCORP’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EZPW shares. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

