JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.34% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,850,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCBS opened at $70.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.90. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $692.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $51.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

