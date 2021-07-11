JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $3.01 Million in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $928,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $312,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $1,304,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $281,000. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $27.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

