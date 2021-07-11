JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Corient Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,852,000 after purchasing an additional 925,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after buying an additional 602,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $4.83 on Friday, reaching $155.77. 13,694,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,993,992. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $471.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

