JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Hold Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,510.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,510.00.

Shares of AAUKF stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $49.42.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

