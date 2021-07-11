JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NGLOY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

