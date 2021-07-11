JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. AlphaValue cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $253.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.53. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $259.85.

Dassault Systèmes shares are set to split on Thursday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 15th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, July 15th.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.