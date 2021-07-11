Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Kaman worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kaman in the 1st quarter worth $1,507,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in Kaman in the 1st quarter worth $804,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kaman by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 753,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,623,000 after buying an additional 270,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman Co. has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

KAMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

